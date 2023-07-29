The Eko Hotel staff who found and returned $70k to the rightful owner has become a brand ambassador

This is coming after the lady, Ngozi Kwekwaru received a gift of $10k from famous singer, Davido

In a new video, Ngozi appreciated all those who made her honest act known to the world and thanked David profusely

The Eko Hotel staff who found and returned $70k to the right owner has landed another offer of appreciation.

The honest lady, Ngozi Kwekwaru has received numerous accolades from many Nigerians since she become popular for her honest act.

Ngozi has been appointed a brand ambassador by Emuoha Local Government. Photo credit: Twitter/@DAMIADENUGA.

Source: Twitter

Nigerian singer, Davido gave Ngozi a gift of $10k to appreciate her honesty.

Emuoha Local Government honours Ngozi Kwekwaru

But another appreciation has landed for Ngozi as Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers state has appointed her as a brand ambassador.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a new video posted on Twitter by Dammy Adenuga, Ngozi appreciated all those who helped shine the light on her good act and to make her known to the world.

She was full of praise for Davido for blessing her life tremendously. Ngozi spoke in French, stunning people with her prowess in the language.

The letter appointing her as the brand ambassador for Emohua LGA was signed by Chidi Lloyd, the chairman of the council. The letter says the appointment is in appreciation for Ngozi, who elevated and portrayed the council positively.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Eko Hotel staff becomes brand ambassador

@Ezeakaibeya_Ugo said:

"It goes beyond being a good girl or not. It is putting yourself in a place of Abundance. What this means is that, you must always see yourself in a place of wholeness and not in “lack and separation”.

@Deepeegbemi said:

"She speaks French too? She’s going places! There’s no other way God showcases people than this! Do not miss your own opportunity!"

@damaris___o said:

"When God says it’s your time, nothing can change that."

@daplustic commented:

"The job opportunities and endorsements that will rush her now. Righteousness exalts a nation."

Lady buys her mother a new car

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother got the gift of a car from her daughter.

The woman was sleeping when her daughter came in with the car.

The lady said the car was coming from her and her husband.

Source: Legit.ng