A fresh development has claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial list has been leaked amid the anxiety laced around the minds of political enthusiasts

One of the leaked names on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's unreleased ministerial list is Mohammed Ali Pate, a former minister of state for health

It was gathered that Pate had been selected to become the new minister of health under President Tinubu's administration

More speculations have begun to emerge over the unreleased ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is believed to have been sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Emerging information from a State House source revealed that Muhammad Ali Pate, a former Minister of State for Health under the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was named in the ministerial list of President Tinubu.

Mohammed Pate is a physician and politician who is a Professor of the Practice of Public Health Leadership at Harvard University. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Muhammad Ali Pate

As reported by The Nation, the source revealed that the Havard professor of medicine was enlisted as the minister of health, a position formerly occupied by Dr Osagie Ehanire from Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Who is Pate?

Muhammad Ali Pate is a renowned Nigerian physician, public health expert, and global health leader. He has made significant contributions to the healthcare sector both in Nigeria and on the international stage. With a medical background, Pate has dedicated his career to improving public health systems and addressing healthcare challenges in developing countries.

Pate served as Nigeria's Minister of State for Health from 2011 to 2013, during which he played a crucial role in implementing various health reforms and initiatives.

His efforts focused on combating infectious diseases, enhancing primary healthcare, and strengthening healthcare infrastructure to improve all Nigerians' access to quality medical services.

Outside of Nigeria, Muhammad Ali Pate has held several prestigious positions in the global health community.

He has been involved with organizations like the World Bank and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where he worked on initiatives to advance healthcare and reduce poverty in low-income countries.

His work has earned him numerous accolades and recognition in public health, making him a respected figure and thought leader in the global health arena.

Muhammad Ali Pate continues to be an influential advocate for equitable healthcare and sustainable development, working to bring about positive change in healthcare systems worldwide.

