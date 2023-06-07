Lai Mohammed, former Minister of Information and Culture under the past administration of President Buhari, has been named the Managing Partner of Ballard Partners' Nigerian branches

Ballard Partners announced the expansion of their firm to Nigeria through the opening of offices in Abuja and Lagos, marking their entry into the Nigerian market

Mohammed's appointment was based on his reputation and extensive experience, which Brian Ballard, the firm's president and founder, believes will greatly benefit their clients

Ballard Partners, an international lobbying firm, made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Tuesday, June 6.

Ballard Partners appointed former information minister Lai Mohammed as Managing Partner of Nigerian branches. Photo credits: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis, KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

As part of its expansion plans, the organization will be opening branches in Abuja and Lagos, marking its entry into the Nigerian market.

“Ballard Partners, one of the top government relations firms in the United States, is opening its first office in Africa in Abuja, Nigeria, the nation’s capital,” the statement reads.

“Lai Mohammed, the immediate past Nigeria minister of information and culture, will serve as the managing partner of the Abuja office and the firm’s satellite office in Lagos, the nation’s financial centre.”

Why Lai Mohammed was appointed

Brian Ballard, the president and founder of the firm, explained that Mohammed was chosen for the role due to his high level of respect within the country.

He emphasised that the former minister's remarkable reputation and extensive experience would provide immense value to the firm's clients, TheCable also reported.

“Opening our first African office in Nigeria expands our firm’s international footprint to three continents and builds upon the important work we have done on behalf of African nations and companies in Africa and the U.S.,” the firm’s president said.

“We are honoured to have former minister Lai Mohammed join the firm as our managing partner in Nigeria. He has a long record of public service and is one of the most respected officials in the country. His outstanding reputation and exceptional experience will be invaluable to our firm’s clients.”

Lai Mohammed reacts to new appointment

In his response to the appointment, Mohammed expressed his excitement to join Ballard Partners, highlighting the firm's impeccable global reputation.

He conveyed his delight in becoming a part of the organisation.

“I am very pleased to join Ballard Partners and to open the firm’s first office in Africa,” he was quoted as saying.

“Ballard Partners has an impeccable reputation internationally and is well known for its success representing African countries and American firms in Africa.”

Source: Legit.ng