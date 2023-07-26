The Kano state election petition tribunal for the 2023 senatorial election has affirmed the victory of Senator Rufa’i Hanga as the elected member of the Kano Central Senatorial District.

As reported by Daily Trust, the verdict was issued in the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura.

Senator Rufa'i Hanga of the NNPP was reaffirmed winner of the Kano Central Senatorial District election. Photo Credit: Senator Dr Rufa'i Hanga Fcna/AA Zaura New Media Promoters

Zaura had filed the petition seeking the nullification of Senator Hanga’s victory at the legislative election.

Senator Hanga, who contested on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) platform, was declared the winner at the election by Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking on behalf of Zaura, Barr Ishaka Dikko (SAN) appealed to the tribunal to declare his client, arguing that the election that produced Senator Hanga was marred with a series of irregularities that contravenes the statutory stipulations of the Electoral Act.

In their argument, the respondents in the petition maintained that the election was conducted under the ambit of the electoral laws.

Justice I.P Chima, during his judgement, said:

“The petitioner failed to prove non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 therefore the petition is hereby dismissed.

“Consequently, the petitioner is to pay the second respondent NNPP the sum of N300,000 cost and also to pay first, second, third and fourth respondents the sum of N300,000.”

