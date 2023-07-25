FCT, Abuja - As the presidential election petition tribunal reaches its penultimate stages, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated that Bola Tinubu's declaration as president was unconstitutional.

The former Vice President stated this in his final address to support his petition seeking nullification of Tinubu's victory at the presidential polls.

Atiku Abubakar has called for the nullification of Bola Tinubu's declaration as president. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT/Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Facebook

Atiku argued that the confession of Tinubu's witness that he forfeited $460,000 to the American government over the offence of narcotics trafficking and money laundering was enough reason to nullify him from the presidential race.

However, he dismissed Tinubu's witness's claim that he had forfeited the $460,000 in a civil court action.

Atiku, in his final address, said:

"The forfeiture of $460,000 by the 2nd Respondent (Tinubu) to the United States Government (a competent authority in the instant case) is neither contested nor disputed by any of the Respondents. The feeble response of the Respondents is that there was no arraignment or criminal conviction.

"The verified complaint for forfeiture and the entire records of the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division dated September 15, 1993, it was clearly indicated that the 2nd Respondent’s funds totaling $460,000, were seized as the funds which constitute proceeds of narcotics trafficking and money laundering."

Atiku urges the presidential election petition tribunal to trigger Section 137 of the 1999 Constitution and nullify the declaration of Tinubu as President on account of his narcotics drugs crime.

