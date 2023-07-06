A pregnant woman and her unborn have been declared dead at the government-owned Dalhatu Specialist Hospital in Lafia

It was gathered that the woman died due to the unavailability of doctors in the hospital to attend to her

The doctors were reportedly on a five-day warning strike due to poor welfare and other incentives

Nasarawa, Lafia - A tragic incident has transpired in Nasarawa state as reports confirmed that a pregnant died at a state government-owned Dalhatu Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

It was gathered that the woman died due to the non-availability of doctors who were currently on a five-day warning strike.

The Nasarawa State government confirmed that negotiations are ongoing to meet the state's doctors' demands. Photo Credit: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The deceased woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was reported to have been booked for a caesarean section on Tuesday, July 4 but could not be operated on due to the ongoing doctor's strike in Nasarawa State.

According to Daily Trust, the delay and unavailability of doctors led to her demise.

Giving an account of the demise of his pregnant wife, Malam Abubakar Liman, said his inability to afford the bills of a private hospital forced him to bring his wife to the Nasarawa state-owned hospital.

Malam Liman said the demise of his wife and unborn child may have been the will of God as he urged the state government to meet the demands of the doctors on strike.

It was gathered that officials of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) led by the state Chairman, Dr Attah Peter, paraded around the hospital to ensure adequate compliance with the strike.

Meanwhile, earlier reports confirmed that the doctors in the state commenced the warning strike on Wednesday, July 5.

The doctors were reported to have prompted the state government with a three-week deadline to meet up with their welfare concerns.

Speaking on this development, the state chairman of NMA, Dr Attah, said the industrial action was necessary to signal the state government to meet their demands.

He said doctors and health workers in the state suffer from poor welfare packages from the state government.

NMA reacts to demise of pregnant woman

On the demise of the pregnant woman, Dr Attah said:

“For us, we sincerely sympathise with the deceased’s family over the irreparable loss.

“Our lives are also at risk at the same time as a result of work hazard.”

However, an appeal has been made by the state government for the doctors to call off their strike.

This appeal was made by the Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, on Wednesday, July 5, in Lafia, the state capital.

He said there is an agreement in principle to meet the demands of the aggrieved doctors except for two, which are currently subject to negotiation.

The deputy governor said the state government is ready to open negotiations and meet all the doctors' demands on strike.

