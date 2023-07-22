The governor of Osun state has been urged to be very careful in the discharge of his duties in the state

Primate Elijah Ayodele cautioned Governor Ademola Adeleke against making mistakes that will disgrace him out of office

Ayodele says that there is an aura surrounding Adeleke that will turn him against the people but he advises Adeleke to be cautious, pray, and heed warnings

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted doom for a prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s governor.

While cautioning Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, the renowned cleric warned Adeleke against making costly mistakes that will disgrace him out of the office, saying dancing will not save him if he fails to listen to advise, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Primate Ayodele predicts the woeful end of Governor Ademola Adeleke. Photo credit: Osun State Government, Primate Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

What will happen if Adeleke refuses to heed advise, Primate Ayodele predicts

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that several things will go wrong in Adeleke’s government that will make people criticize him.

He mentioned that he will make some mistakes that will knock him out of a second-term ambition as governor of the state.

The man of God stated that there is an aura around that governor that will turn him against the people. He explained further that Governor Adeleke will become obstinate and completely turn a deaf ear to the right thing.

He also said the governor will step on the wrong toes, which will ultimately lead to him being disgraced out of office just like his predecessor, former governor Gboyega Oyetola.

He advised him to be careful, prayerful, and listen to warnings before it’s too late.

‘’He should listen now before it’s too late, Dancing may not save him from embarrassment. He is very energetic and proactive but He is making mistakes already. He will be misled and things will quickly escalate negatively against his government.’’

Source: Legit.ng