The Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has received a vote of confidence from Tope Fasua, a one-time presidential hopeful

Fasua expressed hope that the current All Progressives Congress (APC) government will succeed and bring joy to Nigerians

Notwithstanding, the 51-year-old economist stated that President Tinubu should not be pampered

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Tope Fasua, the presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in the 2019 election, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “needs a lot of help from those of us who support him”.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 18, Fasua said President Tinubu needs help because the task of being a president is huge.

President Tinubu cannot lead Nigeria to the promised land alone, according to Tope Fasua. Photo credits: Tope Fasua, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"Tinubu's government will do magic": Tope Fasua

While expressing confidence in the administration of Tinubu to succeed, Fasua stated that the current government must be kept on its toes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He told Legit.ng:

“I believe that the Tinubu government will do magic. But I’m maintaining eternal vigilance. If you look at my articles since Tinubu came in, I’ve also not spared him.”

Fasua continued:

“The two main decisions that have been taken (removal of fuel subsidy and N8,000 monthly palliative) are very momentum and could be very ‘choking’ to the poor. Whereas he has a lot of people around him. He is a visionary, he is a magician, he is a deal-maker. He understands transactions, he understands how to make deals, and he is a strong personality. However, the enormity of the work is something else.

“The job of a president is incredibly hard because you are rushing in between meetings everywhere, everybody under the sun wants to see you, so how are you supposed to think very deeply about the issues facing the country?

“That’s why he needs a lot of help from those of us who support him, whether we are in government or out, we can’t all be appointed. We need to assist him, including pointing out errors, or when he is about to make errors.”

“It’s amusing”: Lagos Action Alliance gov’ship candidate reacts to Bola Tinubu govt’s N8K palliative proposal

Meanwhile, Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun, the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Lagos state during the March 2023 election, on Friday, July 14, said the proposed palliative of N8,000 by the Tinubu administration is ridiculous.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Balogun expressed his sympathy for “the downtrodden”.

Source: Legit.ng