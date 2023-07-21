Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has filed a motion seeking the further document from President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University

The document included the admission and acceptance letter, attendance, degrees and awards that President Tinubu obtained at the university

But President Tinubu, in a fresh motion, asked the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, Chicago, US, to throw out Atiku's subpoena because no court granted hear and grant him the request

Illinois, US - President Bola Tinubu has filed a countered suit against the subpoena before the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, Chicago, United States.

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, had filed a fresh suit before the court, Daily Trust reported.

Tension as Atiku files fresh suit against Tinubu on Chicago documents Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Atiku files fresh suit againt Tinubu in Chicago

The former vice president was reported to have filed a new petition on July 11 before the US court, seeking further details of the academic record of President Tinubu at the Chicago State University.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Atiku sought the documents through his counsel, Angela M. Liu. According to the report, the record Atiku is seeking includes the admission and acceptance of Tinubu at the university and dates of attendance.

Other documents include the degrees, awards and honours that the president attained while he was a student at the university and among others.

Why Atiku files fresh suit against Tinubu in Chicago

The PDP leader told the court that Tinubu's subpoena was a test of the truth and veracity of his assertions as he is currently the president of Nigeria, facing various charges at the court over his election and the authenticity of the documents that concerned the originality of his attendance at the Chicago State University.

But in his reply to the petition on Wednesday, July 19, Tinubu's counsel, Victor P. Henderson, told the court to strike out the motion, adding that no court heard and granted a subpoena to Atiku.

Ministerial List: Senate suspends annual vacation as it await Tinubu's actions

legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's delay in sending the names of his ministerial nominees to the Senate would force the Red Chamber to suspend its annual vacation.

The Senate is expected to begin its recess on May 27, but a source in the legislative arms disclosed that the list is expected from early next week, and the Senate would not hesitate to extend the date of the recess.

However, the spokesperson of the senate said the date for the recess had not been announced and that there is no need for the debate on an extension.

Source: Legit.ng