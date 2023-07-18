The 10th national assembly inaugurated less than two months ago might have shot themselves in the foot following the decision to allocate N70bn to themselves

The lawmakers described the money as palliative funds meant to improve their working conditions at the chambers

Nigerians have heavily critiqued this move, with the Head of Transparency Int'l Nigeria, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, describing it as 'insensitive'

FCT, Abuja - The 10th National Assembly is under fire following the N70 billion funds set aside to improve the working conditions of the lawmakers inaugurated less than two months ago.

The national assembly last week at plenary amended the N819.5 billion 2022 supplementary budget, allocated N70 billion to themselves while N500 billion was allocated to 12 million Nigerian families who would get N800 monthly amongst themselves for the next six months.

The federal government and the national assembly stated that the N500 billion would cushion the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal in April.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have critiqued this move, with many political pundits, public affairs commentators, lawyers, civil societies, and other political enthusiasts kicking against it.

Speaking to Legit.ng on this matter, the executive director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Head of Transparency Int'l Nigeria, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, described the move as a sheer insensitivity from lawmakers that are barely two months in office.

He stated that the current economic reality of Nigeria caused by the past administration does not support such gigantic allocation for lawmakers whose work does not tally with their outrageous earnings.

Rafsanjani said:

“This demand by the lawmakers is not appropriate at this point in time because of our financial and economic situation in the country.

“Secondly, they are just coming. They have not spent two months in the chamber for them to justify their so-called allowance. If they are the people’s representatives, they should first look at the people they represent rather than themselves. That is what leadership is all about.”

Rafsanjani stated that it is a wrong financial decision to borrow money and allocate it to lawmakers that are already overpaid.

He harped on the issue of the government struggling to increase the N30,000 minimum wage, the demand by ASUU seeking an increase in the salaries of professors and the government’s failure to cater for the welfare of health workers who usually go on strike.

Rafsanjani said the move was a wrong signal to Nigerians and should be halted immediately.

Senate reacts to criticism of N70bn palliative funds

Meanwhile, the Senate has given clarification about the N70 billion set aside for the national assembly.

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the Senate Committee Chairman on Media and Publicity, said the funds would go into various aspects of the national assembly and not directly to the lawmakers as most people think.

He said:

“It’s pertinent to also note that the National Assembly complex does not house only the legislators. There are thousands of workers and service providers, whose working environment need a facelift, and with necessary tools.”

Tinubu Faces Fresh Legal War Over "N70bn Giveaway to Lawmakers"

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu will soon face another legal battle over allocating N70bn for working conditions to new lawmakers.

SERAP, an accountability group, in reaction to the President's move, vowed to challenge the decision in court.

While describing the development as a giveaway, the group said the allocation was unlawful and vowed to stop it through the court.

Source: Legit.ng