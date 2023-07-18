President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the death of Ivan Omhonrina, a two-year-old boy who died of a stray bullet from the NDLEA operations

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has expressed emotional concern over the death of a two-year-old boy, Ivan Omhonrina, who died of a stray bullet during one of the operations by the men of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Okpanam area of the Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Reacting to the death in a statement on Tuesday, July 18, the president, through his spokesperson, Dele Alake, directed the anti-narcotic agency to thoroughly and speedily investigate the incident and ensure that anyone found guilty got punished, Daily Trust reported.

The president then urged the security agent to be more careful and professional while conducting their operations so innocent Nigerians would not be endangered.

President Tinubu then mourned and expressed sympathy for the parents of the two-year-old child, nothing that losing an innocent child in such a tragic incident was very painful.

His statement reads in part:

“Ivan did not deserve to die that way. We must ensure the incident did not end like that and that what happened to Ivan does not happen to any other person again."

The president then prayed for the quick recovery of Eronmonsele, who was reportedly injured during the operation, adding that the incident was unacceptable and that justice must be served.

