The immediate past administration of Kano State has reacted to allegations that it obtained N10 billion for a CCTV project in the metropolis of the State

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, July 18, former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said the allegations were untrue

He, however, disclosed that the Kano State Parliament at the time approved the project, but a federal high court in Kano halted the process

Ex-Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje has rebuffed reports making the rounds that his administration obtained N10 billion loan for the installation of the Close Circuit Camara (CCTV) project in the state's metropolitan area.

In a statement released on Tuesday, July 18, by Malam Muhammad Garba, the former commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ganduje described the reports as misleading and untrue.

Ganduje revealed that the Kano State Parliament initially approved the N10bn CCTV camera loan project, but a court order stopped it.

He refuted the story credited to a non-existence Civil Society Organisation, adding that the Coalition of Political Analysis Forum and Governance was hired to discredit the former government by ignorantly calling for an investigation into why the money was not spent on the project.

Malam Garba said:

"To further confirm that they are fake, the so-called organization knew nothing about the project, and the hastiness with which their paymasters want them to be in the media exposes clearly their intent.

"We, therefore, challenge them to provide evidence for the N10 billion Naira loan."

Court stops Ganduje from obtaining N10bn loan

As contained in the statement, it was gathered that the previous Kano State parliament assented to the project.

However, the Federal High Court in Kano, on July 1, 2022, granted an injunction restraining the government from obtaining the loan.

The former Commissioner also recalled that on July 19, the same court presided over by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman said that it was misled in the case by one Yusuf Isyaku Rabi'u, proprietor of another non-existing CSO by the name Kano First Forum, and therefore, discharged the restraining order.

According to the court, he said the case lacks locus standi to be continued and transferred to a vacation judge in Abuja to continue with an interlocutory order before the court on the same case.

Malam Garba said:

"the said loan, for the CCTV camera project, despite its importance in fighting crime and effort to expand security infrastructure, the government decided to expand the project and unfortunately, up to the end of its tenure, the facility has not been secured and therefore the project could not be executed."

Court remands ex-Ganduje's commissioner over fraud of N1bn

Meanwhile, Idris Wada-Saleh, the former commissioner for works and infrastructure in Kano State, has been remanded in custody for N1bn fraud.

A Chief Magistrates Court ordered that Wada-Saleh be remanded the former commissioner in the custody of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

Wada-Saleh served as commissioner under the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, who has been severally accused of corruption by the new governor.

