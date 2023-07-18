President Bola Tinubu currently hosts presidents of three neighbouring West African countries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The colleague-presidents visiting President Tinubu are Patrice Talon of Benin Republic, Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, and Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

President Bola Tinubu and other African leaders at the AU mid-year meeting in Nairobi-Kenya.

Source: Twitter

Although reasons for the meeting were officially unavailable when filing this report.

The visiting presidents, who arrived at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa at about noon, are expected to discuss economic issues with their host, The Nation reported.

The three presidents arrived at the Presidential Villa one after the other and were received at the forecourt of his office by President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng