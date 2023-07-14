President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said about 12 million households will get N8,000 over six months

The ‘palliative’ is meant to ameliorate the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result of fuel subsidy removal

In spite of that, an opposition figure, Tope Balogun, disagrees with the amount being pencilled to be wired to the masses

Epe, Lagos state - Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun, the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Lagos state during the March 2023 election, on Friday, July 14, said the proposed palliative of N8,000 by the Bola Tinubu administration is ridiculous.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Balogun expressed his sympathy for “the downtrodden”.

Reactions have trailed the decision of President Bola Tinubu to give N8,000 to 12 million Nigerian families for six months as palliatives. Photo credits: Balogun Tope, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Balogun supports Tinubu govt’s measure, but has reservations about it

The AA chieftain’s comments come against the backdrop of President Tinubu promising that 12 million households will get N8,000 over a period of six months to ameliorate the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result of subsidy removal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Balogun told Legit.ng:

“Like I have always opined that there is no way austerity measures will be advocated in a bid to block leakages in government without planning for palliatives.

“I have advocated palliatives since the recent financially-challenging economic policies are being pronounced.

“My thought about palliatives is definitely to direct leverages at low-income earners to be able to fair well within the economic space such that what they will expend their meagre income on will not be too excruciating and depressing in the long run.

“Low-income earners are not only in government parastatals, which many a time people mistakenly premise their analysis on.”

He continued:

“Let's look at transportation, staple foods, groceries, toiletries and so many other things an average Nigerian will always need being offered at varying outlets at cheaper rates as facilitated by government interventions. The Maslow's hierarchy of needs proved that physiological need is what every man wants to conquer to be stable before seeking some other needs in the higher hierarchy of needs.

“The palliatives of eight thousand naira is definitely something funny to me as I have asked if it is per day for six months or 8k per month for 6 months for a household as proposed.”

Balogun concluded:

“I really pity the downtrodden as many of these ridicules are torturous and satirically laughable simultaneously.

“The issue of corrupt practices is another hurdle to cross as the implementation beacons.

“Since the government is new, we will remain patient to see more of what they will do to bring back the long-lost hope of the common man.”

President Tinubu announces 12m households will get N8,000 for 6 months, Nigerians react

On Thursday, July 13, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said 12 million families will get N8,000 over a period of six months to lessen the hardship faced by Nigerians as a result of subsidy removal.

In a letter to the house of representatives read by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during plenary on Thursday, July 13, Tinubu said it was support to enable poor and vulnerable Nigerians to cope with the cost of meeting basic needs.

Source: Legit.ng