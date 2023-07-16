The removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria has caused hardship for many Nigerians, including higher transportation costs, inflation, and increased living expenses

In response, some state governors have implemented measures to alleviate the impact, such as increasing the salaries of civil servants

Some state governors have announced salary increments to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal

Many Nigerians are facing increased hardship as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy by the Nigerian government, which has led to higher transportation costs, inflationary pressure, and increased living expenses.

While President Bola Tinubu has announced some palliative measures to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal, some state governors have also increased the salaries of their civil servants.

Here's a list of the governors who have announced salary increments for their workers.

Ebonyi government increases workers salaries by N10,000

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi state has directed that N10,000 be added to the salaries of civil servants.

The directive, according to Vanguard, was given by the governor during the State Executive Council Meeting at Centenary City, Abakaliki.

Imo Governor Uzodimma increases workers' salaries

Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo state, has also announced a N10,000 salary raise for civil servants in the state to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

The governor disclosed this during a stakeholder meeting held at Rockview Hotel Owerri on Saturday, July 15.

Obaseki increases minimum wage, reduces work days to three per week

Similarly, the Edo state government expressed sympathy towards its citizens regarding the removal of fuel subsidy, resulting in a rise in the cost of goods and services.

Governor Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday, June 6, announced that civil and public servants would now operate on a three-day workweek instead of five days, in response to the increased transportation expenses.

“As a proactive government, we have since taken the step to increase the minimum wage paid to workers in Edo State from the approved N30,000 to N40,000, the highest in the country today," the governor said.

Subsidy removal: President Tinubu’s palliative committee gives fresh update

Meanwhile, the Palliative Committee on Subsidy Removal set up by President Tinubu met on Saturday, July 15 in Abuja.

Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Uba Sani of Kaduna and Hyacindu Alia of Benue, as well as representatives of the Organised Labour and Civil Society Organisations were in attendance at the meeting.

The Chairman of the Palliative Committee, Governor Nasir Idris of Kabbi state, said efforts are ongoing to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on Nigerians.

