President Bola Tinubu received some of his colleagues elected together as governors at the birth of the fourth republic in 1999 at the presidential villa on Wednesday, July 12.

Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999 after surviving 16 years of military dictatorship, and President Tinubu was one of the governors elected during that period.

20 years after their election, the former governors have taken different paths in life, and no less than 10 of them have died two decades after their 1999 election.

Those that have died are listed below:

Chinwoke Mbadinuju

Mbadinuju was elected governor of Anambra State in 1999 and only served the state for one term.

He died on April 11 this year at the national hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

Diepreye Alamieyeseigha

He was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor of Bayelsa state for two terms and part of President Tinubu's class of 1999 governors but was impeached over corruption charges.

Alamieyeseigha died in 2015 at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital from cardiac arrest.

Mala Kachalla

Kachalla was in 1999, elected as governor of Borno State under the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), later joined the Alliance for Democracy (AD) but lost his re-elected in 2003.

He died at 66 in 2007 at his residence in Maiduguri, the state capital, after a brief illness.

Abubakar Hashidu

Hashidu was among the lucky ones elected as governors upon returning to democracy in Nigeria in 1999.

He was elected governor of Gombe State between 1999 and 2003 and died on July 27, 2018, after fighting some illness.

Umaru Yar’Adua

He served as two terms governor of Katsina State with the legacy as the first governor to publicly declared his assets.

Yar’Adua succeeded former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the president of Nigeria but was in a long battle with medical treatment. He died in 2010.

Abubakar Audu

Audu was the first Kogi State civilian governor in 1992, but his tenure was disrupted because of the military takeover in 1993.

On the return of democracy in 1999, Audu was elected governor of the state and died of a “bleeding ulcer” on November 22, 2015.

Abdulkadir Kure

Kure was a two-term governor of Niger State between 1999 and 2000 under the platform of the PDP and became popular for introducing Sharia law in the state.

He was reported to have died in Germany on January 8, 2017, at 60.

Lamidi Adesina

Popularly referred to as Lam Adesina, he was elected to serve the people of Oyo State in 1999.

The former governor of Oyo State died in November 2012 at a private hospital in Lagos.

Mohammed Lawal

Lawal was the former governor of Kwara State, elected in 1999 on the platform of the All Peoples Party but lost his second term bid to the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in 2003.

The former governor died in November 2006 at a London hospital following a brief illness.

Adebayo Adefarati

Adefarati was elected as Ondo State governor in 1999 on the platform of AD, the same platform that produced Tinubu as governor of Lagos State.

He was the presidential flagbearer of AD in 2007 but died a few weeks before the general election at 76.

