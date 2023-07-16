President Bola Tinubu was one of the lucky politicians that became governor in 1999, the year Nigeria returned to democracy after 16 years of military disruption of the elected system of governance.

In their numbers, the 1999 class of governors visited President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, July 12, in an event that looked like a reunion of the former executive officeholders.

President Tinubu's mate, who became governor in their 30s Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chimaroke Nnamani

Source: Twitter

What former governors told President Bola Tinubu

The former governors were reported to have visited the State House to identify with their colleague, who served as Lagos State governor between 1999 and 2007. They also expressed their solidary for the recent policies of President Tinubu since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Interestingly, three became governors of their states when they were youths under 40. They were all elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and they are still politically relevant today.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The lucky former governors are listed below:

Chimaroke Nnamani

Nnamani, born on May 30, 1960, was a two-term governor of Enugu State between 1999 and 2007.

He was sworn into the Enugu State governor's office at 38 and was 46 when he finished his second term as governor.

Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu, born on April 21, 1960, became the governor of Abia State on the return of democracy to the country in 1999 and served a tenure of two-term.

The Senator resumed the office of Abia State governor at 39 and was 47 at the end of his second term as governor.

James Ibori

The former governor of Delta State was one of the lucky ones 1999 who resumed the executive office when he was about to be 40.

Ibori was sworn in on May 29 as Delta State governor when he was still 39 and a few months before his 40th birthday. He was born on August 4, 1959.

Source: Legit.ng