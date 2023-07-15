Human rights activists and the 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, have questioned the way the Department of State Security (DSS) is handling the issue of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Sowore's reaction via a tweet on Saturday, July 15, was on the heels of the federal government filing a two-count charge of illegal processions of firearm and ammunition against Emefiele before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Sowore said the charges filed against Emefiele were not his real offences. Photo Credit: Omoyele Sowore/Facebook, Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images and Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The human rights activist revealed that the charges against Emefiele were just a bid to buy time from the people he alleged the DSS to be protecting.

His tweet reads:

"For those who may not be familiar with the modus of the @OfficialDSSNG, holding @GodwinIEmefiele had nothing to do with the gravity of his high crimes, the game is to hold him on behalf of those in power.

"If @GodwinIEmefiele was to be prosecuted for his real financial crimes, economic sabotage, money laundering and terrorism financing involvement, FX round tripping etc… he would take down with him @MBuhari, and his entire family, in-laws, members of his inner circle, lots of @OfficialAPCNg leaders, state governors, Senators, media practitioners, military and police top brass and even people in @OfficialDSSNG, @officialEFCC as well as civil society."

Sowore also alleged that part of the strategy deployed by the DSS was to negotiate with the embattled Emefiele before his release from detention.

He wrote:

"A lot would come crashing down. Right now, negotiations are ongoing, this is just the “holding charge” before they let him go!"

