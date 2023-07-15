Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has reportedly been charged by the federal government with illegal possession of a shotgun and live ammunition

The charges were allegedly filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, accusing Emefiele of possessing the items without a license

Emefiele has been in custody since June 10 following his suspension and arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS)

Ikoyi, Lagos state - A new report indicates that the federal government has filed a two-count charge of illegal processions of firearm and ammunition against Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The report filed by Leadership newspaper stated that the charge sheet shows that the Nigerian government accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.

The federal government has reportedly filed a 2-count charge against the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. Photo credits: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto, PHILIP OJISUA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The government maintained that the offences are contrary to section 4 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, Emefiele was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Godwin Emefiele: Case not yet to be assigned

It was learnt that the case is yet to be assigned to a judge.

Emefiele has been in DSS’ custody since June 10 following his suspension by President Bola Tinubu and subsequent arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

DSS charges Emefiele to court, withholds details

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the DSS said it had charged Emefiele to court.

Peter Afunanya, the service spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 13, adding that the move was to comply with the ruling of the high court sitting at the federal capital territory (FCT).

However, the secret police did not disclose the state in which the former CBN governor was being charged, nor did it reveal the allegations brought against Emefiele before the unnamed court.

Godwin Emefiele: Another court orders immediate release of suspended CBN governor

In a related development, Justice Bello Kawu of a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of Emefiele.

Justice Kawu on Friday, July 14, held that Emefiele’s arrest, detention and interrogation by the DSS violated the subsisting judgment and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan in Suit No. FCT/HC/GAR/CV/41/2022.

The presiding judge made the pronouncement barely 24 hours after an FCT court ordered Emefiele’s release from the DSS custody.

Source: Legit.ng