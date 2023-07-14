Nigerians have continued to wait for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's minitrial appointment after six weeks of assuming office

Some prominent politicians said they will reject ministerial appointments if President Tinubu considers them

PDP chieftains, Bode George and Ayodele Fayose as well as former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai are a few names on that list

While many politicians have been lobbying to make President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list, some others have openly rejected the offer to serve under this current administration.

President Tinubu is yet to send his ministerial list to the National Assembly after assuming office on Monday, May 29.

Fayose, George, El-Rufai have rejected to serve as President Tinubu's minister. Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Nasir El-Rufai/TZAR Foundation

Source: Facebook

PDP chieftain Chief Olabode George says he can nominate candidates

One of those persons who have rejected to serve as a minister under Tinubu’s administration is the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to The Punch, George said he is too old to look for an appointment as a minister at this stage of his life.

George, however, noted that he can only assist in nominating competent candidates if he was approached or offered the appointment.

“I will give him people that have the knowledge from the party having been a manager of the party for years. If he says he wants me to help him get someone, there are millions of young people who still have all the energy to run around and not me.

“It is not for me, because I am not looking for a job. But if he calls me, we will discuss it before the party leaders, put heads together and nominate from our side somebody who is still young, agile, has the knowledge and can add value to this country.”

Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai says he won't accept FCT ministerial role

Another prominent politician is the immediate former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who said he would turn the offer to serve as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) again.

El-Rufai was the FCT minister under former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

He, however, did not speak on whether he will accept or reject a ministerial appointment if the president gives him another portfolio, Daily Trust reported.

“Even if offered, I’m not coming to Abuja. As I say, I never repeat class and there are many young people I know that I can recommend that would do even better job than I did as minister of FCT.

“I’m too old for this. I’m too old for demolition, get a young man with blood in his veins or a young woman.”

Former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose says he will reject ministerial appointment

The former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose said he would reject Tinubu's ministerial nomination if considered

Fayose stated this during Channels TV's late-night programme, Sunday Politics, in Abuja on Sunday, July 9.

The PDP chieftain said “I will never accept it”

APC gives important update on President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Senator Iyiola Omisore, the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the new ministerial list is "not ready yet".

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday, July 11, Omisore said the ruling party's leadership is still consulting.

Full List of Ministers Tinubu Is Expected to Present Before July 28 and Why

President Bola Tinubu hit the ground running from day one when he resumed the office of the president and has been able to sustain the tempo in subsequent activities.

The actions of President Tinubu have increased the expectations of Nigerians from their new leader and the talk on who are those that would be his minister.

Source: Legit.ng