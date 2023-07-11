Reno Omokri has revealed how Igbos can get IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, out of the Kuje prison in Abuja

Omokri said no government will give in to force and destroying the south-east region will not help

He urged Igbos to use diplomacy like the Yorubas, Kano people and the Niger Delta to put an end to this path of self-destruction

Former President Goodluck Jonathan's aide, Reno Omokri, has revealed what Igbos must do to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu from the Kuje prison in Abuja.

Omokri said when late chief MKO Abiola was jailed by General Sani Abacha, the Yorubas did not destroy the south-west to force his release, rather they employ used diplomacy until Abacha was forced to offer Abiola bail (which Abiola ultimately refused)

Reno Omokri says Igbos should make use of diplomacy to get IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu out of prison. Photo Credit: Reno Omokri/Mama_Onyeobodo

Source: Facebook

In a post shared via his Twitter handle @Renoomokri, he cited the case of Asari Dokubo, who was in prison for 2 two years for treason.

He explained that what militancy could not do, Niger Delta elders did using diplomacy to get former President Umar Yar'adua to release Dokubo in 2007.

Omokri added that Kano elders also used diplomacy to get Mohammed Abacha out of prison after three years.

He said Kano elders met with former president Olusegun Obasanjo in 2002 and publicly prostrated to him and the next month, the court freed Mohammed.

“The Yorubas used diplomacy as leverage. Kano people used it. Niger Delta used it. You, too, use it. It will serve you better than this path of self-destruction.”

