President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to prioritise the inclusion of youth in his cabinet as Nigerians await the release of his ministerial list.

This call was made in an open letter written to the President by human rights activist and chief executive officer of Connected Development (CODE) Hamzat Lawal.

There is anxiety among Nigerians about President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list as he is yet to hint at a release date.

Source: Facebook

As contained in the letter obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 12, Lawal stated that including youths would foster fresh ideas and policies in education, environmental development, climate change and other vital sectors of the country.

The letter reads:

“The youth are the backbone of our future, and their perspectives, insights, and talents are invaluable assets that can drive progress, innovation, and positive change. Please prioritise and champion the cause of youth integration in governance.

“The youth constitute a significant portion of our population, and their experiences and concerns deserve adequate representation in our governance structures. Including young people in decision-making will ensure their voices are heard and their needs are addressed, fostering a more inclusive and democratic society.

“Young people bring fresh perspectives, creativity, and a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities of the modern era. Their innovative ideas and solutions can help tackle complex issues, drive social progress, and shape policies that are responsive to the changing needs of our society."

Lawal further noted that Nigerian youths' contribution to the country's economic development must be noticed.

He said their enduring tenacity and vigour have proven pivotal to the growth and relevance of Nigeria on the global stage.

Lawal said:

"Involving them in decision-making fosters a sense of responsibility, civic pride, and participation, leading to a more vital and engaged society.”

