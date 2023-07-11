The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has eulogised former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his vast impact while serving under the immediate past administration.

Governor Abiodun stated this at the thanksgiving and appreciation reception organised by the Ikenne Development Association in honour of Prof. Osinbajo in his hometown, Ikenne Ogun State, over the weekend.

Governor Dapo Abiodun described Yemi Osinbajo as a man who has inspired and united individuals. Photo Credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

He stated that in eight years, Osinbajo carried the legacies of the former premier of the old Western Region, the late-Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He said:

“years after his (Awolowo) demise, his ideals and belief in the entrenchment of good governance have continued to inspire us to strive for excellence. In furtherance of his legacy and ideology, Prof. Osinbajo has not only distinguished himself in his calling but also raised the bar in good governance."

Osinbajo: "People of Ogun are proud of you" - Gov Dapo Abiodun

The Governor further stated that the government and people of Ogun “are all proud that Professor Osinbajo has exhibited an unwavering commitment to the socio-economic and political development of our dear Nation, Nigeria.

He said:

“Personally, I take it as an utmost pride to be a brother, a mentee to this exemplary leader, and erudite Professor. His virtues of accountability, transparency, and commitment to the entrenchment of the rules of law are worthy of emulation.”

The well-attended event had the presence of the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri; the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha as well as the Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi,

Others include former Governors such as Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State; Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State; Donald Duke of Cross River State; Otunba Niyi Adebayo of Ekiti State, and immediate past Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment. Also in attendance were the Alakenne of Ikenne land, Oba Onakade, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, Wale Babalakin, SAN, Segun Awolowo, amongst others.

