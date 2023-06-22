Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has promoted 11 Ibadan high chiefs, including former governor Rasheed Ladoja

The newly-elevated chiefs will be beaded crown kings at a ceremony in Ibadan, the state capital, next month

A source in the government disclosed that the high chiefs would be officially installed as traditional rulers on Friday, July 7, 2023

Ibadan, Oyo state - The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Mainde, has elevated 11 Ibadan High Chiefs to beaded crown Obas, including one of his predecessors, Rasheed Ladoja.

The Punch reported on Thursday, June 22, that Makinde had given his consent to the promotion, and the high chiefs will be officially installed as traditional rulers on Friday, July 7, 2023.

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the promotion of 11 Ibadan High Chiefs to beaded crown Obas.

Elevation of Ibadan traditional leaders

Legit.ng reports that there is no major strain in the father-son relationship between Ladoja and Makinde.

According to Vanguard, the governor’s approval of Ladoja and others' new status, was sequel to the recommendation of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, who is the consenting authority.

A top government source said:

"It’s a good decision and the governor has given his consent on that.

"They will be officially crowned on Friday, July 7, 2023 as stipulated in a letter sent to the governor by His Imperial Majesty, Oba Balogun.”

Full list of the favoured high chiefs

Balogun of Ibadanland - Owolabi Olakulehin Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland - Rasheed Ladoja Ekarun Balogun - Abiodun Azeez Ekarun Olubadan - Bayo Akande Osi Balogun - Lateef Adebimpe Ashipa Balogun - Kola Adegbola Ashipa Olubadan - Biodun Kola-Daisi Otun Balogun - Tajudeen Ajibola Osi Olubadan - Eddy Oyewole Ekerin Olubadan - Hamidu Ajibade Ekerin Balogun - Olubunmi Isioye

How Makinde overcame godfatherism in Oyo

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Mutiat Ladoja, the wife of the former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, disclosed that Makinde, the current governor of the state, seems to have outsmarted some politicians considered as godfathers in the state.

The former first lady said the governor has refused to be pocketed by politicians working to present themselves as godfathers in the state.

She added that some politicians are working against the governor because he did not give them the room to dictate how to govern the state.

