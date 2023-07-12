The VC of ABU Zaria, Prof Kabiru Bala, said he shivers whenever he hears colleagues say they are part of those who rigged elections

Prof Bala expressed dismay about university lecturers who brag about assisting politicians to rig elections

He, however, said the actions of the few bad eggs should not stop more lecturers from being engaged in the electioneering process

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Zaria, Kaduna state - The Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Prof Kabiru Bala, has revealed what some lecturers who participated in elections in Nigeria said about rigging.

Bala, who expressed dismay over the conduct of some lecturers, said he shivers whenever he hears them confess to rigging elections, Daily Trust reported.

ABU VC, Prof Kabiru Bala says when some lecturers drag about rigging election. Photo Credit: Public Affairs Directorate - ABU Zaria/ INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

“It makes me shiver when I hear some of our colleagues say, ‘We are the people who rig elections.’ I participated in the process and I know what I did.”

More lecturers should be engaged in Nigerian elections

Bala, however, said more university lecturers should be engaged in electoral duties to strengthen sustainable elections in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He stated this while speaking at the third International Conference organised by the Department of Political Science and International Studies, ABU, Zaria, Kaduna state.

“Academics are a set of people that you can have confidence and trust in. If we want good elections, we have to ensure that the process is well-sanitised.

“Therefore, if we think that academics were one group of people that can sanitise the election processes, they should be given the chance to do so.

“I know there are mixed reactions from the academics on the involvement of our members during general elections in Nigeria."

Alleged Rigging: Fresh twist as tribunal admits EU’s report faulting Tinubu’s election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal has been greeted with a fresh twist following the decision of the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani to admit the post-election report of the European Union Election Observer Mission.

The EU post-election report released on Tuesday, June 27, faulted the election that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria.

Ex-Vice Chancellor, Bursar of ABU Zaria Docked for Alleged N1bn Fraud

The embattled former vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Professor Ibrahim Garba, has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Kaduna Federal High Court.

According to a statement issued by the EFCC and sighted by Legit.ng Prof Garba was arraigned alongside the former bursar of the institution, Mr Ibrahim Shehu Usman, on Wednesday, March 29.

Source: Legit.ng