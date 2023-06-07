Governor Hope Uzodimma has dropped his deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, for Mrs Ekemaru Chinyere Ihuoma, ahead of the Imo governorship election

Uzodimma's decision was contained in the list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The governor's decision is said to be a strategy to capture the votes of the female population in the state

Owerri, Imo state - Governor, Hope Uzodimma Imo state, has dropped his deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, for a female candidate, Mrs. Ekemaru Chinyere Ihuoma, ahead of the state’s November 11 governorship election.

As reported by PM News, Uzodimma’s decision to drop Njoku was revealed in the list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Uzodimma dumps deputy ahead of Imo governorship election. Photo Credit: Hope Uzodimma.

It was gathered that the governor’s decision to choose a female deputy might be a strategy to capture the votes of the female population in the state.

Uzodimma’s decision was also suspected to checkmate the growing influence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, who is from the same Mbaike as Ekemaru.

