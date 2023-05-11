Imo, Oru - Emerging reports have confirmed the tragic demise of Capt. Tony Enoch, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council in Imo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As reported by Daily Trust, Capt Enoch was shot dead by unknown gunmen on his way from the APC Stakeholders meeting held at the Oru- East council headquarters.

Captain Enoch was said to have had close ties with Governor Hope Uzodimma who was his kinsman from the same Hometown. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the gunmen killed him around Awomama Technical School in Oru-East and dumped his corpse in the booth of his car.

An account from a source who witnessed the incident revealed that Capt Enoch was ambushed by the unknown gunmen who stopped his car and asked him to alight and was shot in the head thrice.

Police yet to confirm incident

According to Sahara Reporters, the Imo state police command, through its spokesperson, Henry Okoye, revealed that he is yet to be intimated about the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Okoye, however, pledged to inquire and reach out to the press through an official statement.

Before his tragic demise, Capt Enoch was a retired military personnel with solid ties with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state. They also hail from the same hometown of Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng