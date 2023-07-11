Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has announced the chairpersons of some standing committees of the national assembly

The heads of the committees unveiled on Tuesday, July 11, include panels such as Appropriations, Public Accounts, Ethics, and Public Petitions and Establishment

Akpabio revealed that Senator Solomon Adeola, the lawmaker representing Ogun West, will head the Appropriations Committee while Senator Ahmed Wadada will lead the Public Accounts Committee

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday, July 11, announced some standing committees, namely Appropriations, Public Accounts, Ethics, and Public Petitions and Establishment.

According to Channels Television, Akpabio, who spoke at Tuesday’s plenary session, revealed that Senator Solomon Adeola would chair the budget committee, officially known as the Appropriation Committee, while Senator Ahmed Wadada (Nasarawa West Senatorial District) is to head the Public Accounts Committee.

Senator Adeola Solomon Olamilekan has been appointed as the chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations. Photo credit: Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, FCA

Source: Facebook

Akpabio reveals standing committees, names Adeola as chairman

A staunch ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Adeola, popularly called ‘Yayi’, is expected to be the rallying point for the new administration's legislative interests.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng understands that Nigerian legislators regard some committees as “juicy”, and set out to be made leaders or members of such committees.

A Premium Times report stated that the most “lucrative” among the committees, according to federal lawmakers, is the Appropriation Committee.

Others include committees on petroleum and gas, finance, communication, customs, public accounts, and defence.

Last week, The Punch reported that Akpabio had a meeting with President Tinubu on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Villa, to discuss the setting up of the Senate committees.

Senator Akpabio decided to have the meeting with the President reportedly due to the fierce battle among senators for the headship of some committees, and to also have Tinubu’s input into the composition of the committees.

Supporters celebrate, congratulate Senator Adeola

Reacting to the development, some social media users posted congratulatory messages on the social networking site, Twitter.

An apparent supporter of Senator Adeola, David Offor, wrote on Twitter:

"Congratulations, sir."

@IBRAHIM60551203 said:

"As expected! Congratulations, Omo west! Distinguished and ranking Senator Solomon Olamilekan."

@EasYQuality wrote:

"One of the best leader in that chamber. Lagos will miss you."

Senator Adeola blames Nigeria’s debt burden on past administrations

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Senator Adeola alleged that a huge part of Nigeria’s total debt stock estimated at N33 trillion was incurred by past administrations dating back to the military era.

Adeola said this during consideration of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

Source: Legit.ng