Federal High Court, Abuja, has stopped INEC from prosecuting the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari

INEC has filed a petition seeking to prosecute Yunusa-Ari for declaring APC governorship in Adamawa state, Aishat Dahiru Binani, winner of the March 18 election

Justice Donatus Okorowo ordered INEC to stop Yunusa-Ari pending the hearing and determination of the matter

FCT, Abuja - The has been ordered to stop the prosecution of the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The Nation reported that Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, gave the order on Monday, July 10, after the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Dahiru Binani’s counsel, Michael Aondoaka (SAN) moved the ex-parte motion Aisha Dahiru to the effect.

Court stops INEC from prosecuting suspended Adamawa REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari. Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force/INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

INEC suspended Yunusa-Ari for declaring Binani as governor and winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election.

Aondoaka argued that Yunusa-Ari’s prosecution cannot be said to be valid until the election petition tribunal decides the fate of Binani by Section 149 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria added that the INEC petition filed on May 6 should be dispensed with because the tribunal was yet to determine the petition of his client.

He also noted that a similar suit was earlier filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo where a judicial review of INEC’s action was sought.

According to Aondoaka, the sister court ordered Binani to approach a tribunal with her suit, having been an election-related matter.

Binani’s counsel said an undertaking had been signed to prove to the court that the present suit was not frivolous.

Justice Okorowo ordered the parties to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the hearing and determination of the matter and adjourned the matter until July 18 for a hearing.

“We will soon take action”: INEC to decide suspended Adamawa REC’s fate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed what will become of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The commission disclosed that it will soon take action on the case of Ari.

Embattled Adamawa REC responds to claims APC offered him N2 billion

Barrister Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), has dismissed claims that he was offered N2 billion to announce the result of the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Aisha Binani Dahiru, the party's governorship candidate.

Speaking in an interview published by BBC Hausa on Tuesday, monitored by Legit.ng, Yunusa-Ari said no one offered him money to make the announcement.

Source: Legit.ng