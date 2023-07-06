BREAKING: INEC Files 6 Count Charges Against Suspended Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has instituted a six-count charge against the Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, who the commission suspended during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

According to The Cable, the charges were filed before the high court in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

This was disclosed in a statement by INEC on Thursday, July 5, noting that the commission had reviewed the case file from the police, and it established a prima facie against the suspended commissioner.

Recalled that Yunusa-Ari was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the governorship election that the suspended REC oversaw in Adamawa.

Source: Legit.ng