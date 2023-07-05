In the heat of Wednesday, July 4, tribunal session, President Bola Tinubu continued his defence against the petition filed by Peter Obi

Surprisingly, Senator Michael Bamidele, the newly elected Senate Majority Leader, was called upon as Tinubu's witness

Bamidele, the sole witness of the President, told the 5-member panel of the tribunal that APC's votes were deducted in Kano presidential polls

FCT, Abuja - The newly elected Senate majority leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, appeared before the presidential election petition tribunal as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's first witness in the petition filed against him by Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

As TheCable reported, the Ekiti Central senatorial district lawmaker appeared at the tribunal on Wednesday, July 5.

Senator Opeyemi Bemidele was docked as a witness less than 24 hours after he was announced minority leader. Photo Credit: Michael Opeyemi Bamide/@OfficialABAT

During his testimony, Senator Bamidele disclosed that 10,929 votes were deducted from the votes polled by APC in Kano state.

The lawmaker who stood as the only witness for the President and his vice said the allegations of drug conviction of the President in the United States had no ounce of truth in them.

Presidential Tribunal: Senator Bamidele testifies in favour of Tinubu

Senator Bamidele stated that no charges were filed against President Tinubu in the United States.

Meanwhile, the legal attorney to the President and Vice President, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), tendered 18 sets of documents for admission as evidence for the defence of the petition against his clients before the five-member panel of the tribunal.

Also speaking at the tribunal session, the legal attorney for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), disclosed that he was satisfied with the evidence from the second and third respondents, adding that he would not be calling any witnesses.

