BREAKING: Tribunal Strikes Out PDP's Petition Against APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s petition against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has been struck out by the Ogun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Monday, June 19.

The PDP candidate in the March 18 governorship election in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu, has alleged that there was vote buying by the APC during the poll, PM News reported.

In the petition filed by Adebutu and the PDP on April 6, in case number EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023, the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, was being challenged on the ground of non-compliance to the Electoral Act and alleged corrupt practice during the poll.

