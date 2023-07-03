A claim that Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, fell during a recent tour of the new Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) office is untrue

Even the video posted alongside this claim does not show President Tinubu stumbling at any point

A full video of Tinubu’s visit to the ONSA, uploaded to YouTube by popular Nigerian broadcast house, Channels Television, also shows no evidence of a fall

FCT, Abuja - A post that has not stopped circulating on the social networking site, Facebook, claims that President Bola Tinubu fell during a tour of the new Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) on June 5, 2023.

The post includes a 20-second clip of Tinubu and his security entourage walking towards his seat at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

The claim that President Tinubu fell during a tour of the new national security adviser office is false. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The caption reads:

“Drama as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR took a tumble then falls at the Office of the National Security Adviser ONSA today.”

Based on this, Africa Check, a fact-checking platform, ran a fact-check.

Bola Tinubu's health

Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria’s president on Monday, May 29, 2023. His health was a major concern during the electioneering, with critics saying he is unfit to lead the country.

The claim appeared elsewhere on Facebook here and here and on Twitter here.

No, President Bola Tinubu didn’t fall

The video shared in the Facebook post does not show President Tinubu falling or stumbling in any way.

A full video of Tinubu’s visit to ONSA, uploaded to YouTube by Channels TV, also shows no evidence of a fall.

