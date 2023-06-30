A strong voice in the southeast of Nigeria has intervened in the ongoing tension between Igbo traders at Alaba and the authorities in Lagos

Governor Hope Uzodimma, chairman South East Governors’ Forum, has met with traders, with a view to resolving the issue

The governor is also expected to meet with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as part of efforts to ensure peace reigns

Lagos - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state and chairman, South East Governors’ Forum has intervened in the ongoing impasse between the Igbo and Yoruba communities in Lagos state.

During his recent visit to Lagos, where he attended the Nigeria Governors' Forum meeting and President Bola Tinubu’s homecoming ceremony, Governor Uzodimma took the opportunity to meet with the Igbo business community in the state.

Governor Uzodimma addressing the traders in Lagos. Photo credit: Imo state govt

Governor Uzodimma listened attentively as the Igbo business community expressed their concerns and frustrations.

After listening to their concerns and frustrations, Governor Uzodimma encouraged the Igbo business community to support the developmental strategies being formulated by the South East Governors' Forum (SEGF).

In particular, he mentioned the upcoming South East Security Summit, organized by the SEGF, which aims to address the security challenges in the region and restore normalcy.

Governor Uzodimma also appealed for the support of the Igbo business community towards President Tinubu's administration.

He further pledged to personally intervene and address any outstanding differences between the Igbo and Yoruba communities in the southwest state, noting that he would meet with his Lagos state counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the issues raised.

Igbo Traders React Angrily as Lagos Govt Marks 17 ‘Distressed’ Structure at Alaba Market

Recall that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had marked 17 “distressed” buildings for demolition at the popular Alaba International Market in Ojo local government area of the state.

LASBCA general manager, Gbolahan Oki, who disclosed this during an assessment visit to the market, on Friday, June 16, said some of the buildings had been marked with quit notice since 2016.

The move had sparked outrage among the traders in the Igbo-dominated market, with many of them saying it is targeted at Igbos.

Pandemonium as Traders, Hoodlums Clash in Alaba International Market

Legit.ng had earlier reported that there was chaos in the Alaba International Market, Lagos, on Wednesday, October 19, as traders reportedly clashed with hoodlums demanding levies from them.

The violence broke out in the morning when the hoodlums approached the traders to collect levies as usual.

The traders, who always complain about what they describe as illegal tax, were said to have resisted the payment, thereby leading to the clash.

