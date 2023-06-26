The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has said the United Kingdom (UK) is awaiting the appointment of ministers by President Bola Tinubu

Montgomery said the UK will take action as soon as President Tinubu appoints his ministers

The envoy said the UK is more interested in the bilateral ties with Nigeria as informed by President Tinubu’s recent economic decisions

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Aso Villa, Abuja - British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has said the United Kingdom (UK) is waiting for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to announce his ministers before they'd take necessary steps toward strengthening collaboration.

Montgomery, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Saturday, June 24, said the UK government had identified several areas in which both countries could strengthen cooperation and explore “new areas to build upon for mutual benefits”.

Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, says it is waiting for President Tinubu to appoint his ministers. Photo credits: Kashim Shettima, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ministers: UK awaits Tinubu's cabinet

According to The Cable, Montgomery said the UK was more interested in bilateral ties with Nigeria as informed by President Tinubu’s recent economic decisions.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Recall that the new high commissioner took over leadership of the UK mission in Nigeria from Catriona Laing in March 2023, according to The Guardian.

His words:

“I think there are a number of areas where the UK government can step up our diplomacy, our bilateral relations with Nigeria.

‘’But of course, we await the appointment of new ministers so that we can have the diplomatic dialogue necessary to lay the grounds for some of those."

Full list of ministers Tinubu is expected to present before July 28 and why

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu hit the ground running from day one when he resumed the office of the president and has been able to sustain the tempo in subsequent activities.

The actions of President Tinubu have increased the expectations of Nigerians from their new leader and the talk on who are those that would be his minister.

A new law signed by the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, stated that the new president has only two months, which is 60 days to send his ministers' names to the national assembly.

Source: Legit.ng