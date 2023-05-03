Interventions have begun to pour out for Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu

The couple might face 10 years imprisonment following the court decision that they were guilty of illegal organ harvesting

Meanwhile, the National Assembly and other top government officials have begun to appeal to the UK government for clemency

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has begun to intercede on behalf of embattled Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice are on the verge of an imminent long sentence by a Magistrate in the United Kingdom for crimes of illegal organ harvesting and human trafficking.

As reported by The Nation newspaper during plenary on Wednesday, May 3, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP – Enugu North) moved a motion for the Senate to intercede on behalf of the former deputy senate president.

Senator Ekweremadu and his wife could be sentenced to ten years imprisonment in the coming days. Photo: Ike Ekweremadu and Adrian Dennis / AFP

Source: UGC

During the plenary, the lawmakers reached a resolution to appeal to the government of the United Kingdom and its judiciary to grant the embattled senator and his wife clemency.

According to Premium Times, the lawmakers urged the federation government to use a diplomatic approach to help Senator Ekweremadu and his wife, who could both bag ten years imprisonment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Antecedents of Ekweremadu, Beatrice ordeals

Ekweremadu and his wife have been found guilty of conspiracy to facilitate and arrange travel with the aim of exploitation by an Old Bailey jury.

A third defendant, Dr Obinna Obeta, was also found guilty alongside the couple.

Justice Jeremy Johnson of the Old Bailey had set May 5, 2023, to pass sentence on the convicts.

In the same vein, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and the lower chamber of the National Assembly have all intervened for Senator Ekweremad's clemency.

Similarly, the Economic Committee of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament also made moves to appeal to the government of the United Kingdom to show mercy.

Ekweremadu Sentenced to 10 Years Imprisonment in UK? Here Is What We Know

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Senator Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice had been slammed with ten years of imprisonment.

This fact has yet to be verified because the claim making rounds on Whatsapp broadcasts, and some blogs did not cite any verifiable source.

After Justice Jeremy Johnson of the Old Bailey convicted Ekweremadu for the crime that attracted 10 years jail term, the judge ruled that the sentencing would be passed on May 5.

Source: Legit.ng