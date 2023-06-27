President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged his commitment to fighting the menace of drug abuse in the country

Tinubu called for people-centered approach to address drug addiction, adding that drug addicts need sympathy

The President stated this while speaking at International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged stakeholders to educate themselves and others on the need to stop stigma and discrimination, stating that drug addicts need sympathy, not stigmatization.

Tinubu stated this on Monday, June 26, at the national conference to mark this year’s International Day and Illicit Drug Trafficking, at the State House, Abuja, The Punch reported.

The President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said addicts are also humans who deserve understanding and support to recover from the downward path of drug abuse.

Tinubu called for people-centered approach to address drug addiction in the country.

He added that interventions to address drug use and its associated consequences must recognise the individual and address the social stigma that comes with the menace.

Tinubu said his administration would work closely with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and its international partners to fight the menace of drug abuse.

“I want to assure everyone, including our local and international partners, of this administration’s unwavering support for the sustenance of drug control efforts.”

President Tinubu said victims of drug abuse usually struggle to access health care and social services within society because of stigmazation.

He said:

“These groups often face barriers in accessing health care and social services within society to address their drug use problems.

“Therefore, interventions to address drug use and its associated consequences need to be mindful of the fundamental individual. Stigma, both social and structural, which is one of the commonest barriers to access support and services must be removed.”

