FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to intensify the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking of drugs in Nigeria in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other foreign agencies.

The President stated this at the State House in Abuja on Monday, June 26, during an occasion organised commemorating the United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Tinubu, who the Secretary ably represented to the Government of the Federation, George Akume tasked stakeholders to adopt a subtle approach in relating to drug addicts while noting that they are also humans that deserve to be heard and understood, Punch reported.

Akume said there is a need for interventions to address drug use and its associated consequences must recognise the individual and address the social stigma that comes with the menace.

He said:

“These groups often face barriers in accessing health care and social services within society to address their drug use problems."

President Tinubu declare war against drug abuse, trafficking

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

“We will tackle the drug menace and its associated consequences in all forms and therefore call on governments, international organisations, and civil stakeholders to take urgent actions to protect society, and all people by tackling the problem of illicit supply and abuse of drugs, to help raise the consciousness of the threats that it poses to the society.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa said the stigmatisation of persons struggling with drug abuse is a major impediment to their rehabilitation process.

He said:

“They are human beings with inherent dignity, deserving of understanding, empathy, and support…Our prejudices hinder their access to healthcare, employment, and social support systems.

“Hence, we must work to break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking help and foster an environment where they feel safe, respected, and encouraged to access the necessary treatments and interventions.”

