Outgoing National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Mohammed Babagana Monguno, has handed over to Nuhu Ribadu

President Bola Tinubu upgraded Ribadu from security adviser to National Security Adviser, on Monday, June 19

The handover ceremony took place on Monday, June 26 at a brief event in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Nuhu Ribadu has officially taken over from outgoing Maj Gen Mohammed Babagana Monguno as the National Security Adviser.

President Bola Tinubu upgraded Ribadu as his NSA on Monday, June 19, some days after he was appointed security adviser to the President.

Ribadu assumes office as National Security Adviser in a brief event in Abuja. Photo Credit: Nuhu Ribadu/Engr Auwal Ibrahim

Ribadu appreciated President Tinubu for renewing the hope of a more secure nation, NTA News reported.

According to Channels Television, the former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) assumed office on Monday, June 26, after a brief event in Abuja.

Ribadu promised to live up to the expectations of Nigerians and secure the country from all forms of insecurity such as terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping, amongst others.

