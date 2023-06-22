Members of the Nigeria Governors Forum are in a meeting with the Vice President, Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa

It is gathered that the closed-door meeting between Shettima and the governors is to address pressing matters of national importance

President Bola Tinubu is absent from the meeting has is presently in France at the Paris Summit for the new global financial pact

State House, Abuja -Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently in a closed-door meeting with members of the Nigeria Governors Forum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to PM News, the meeting is to address pressing matters of national importance and foster collaboration among key political leaders.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday, June 20, departed for France to participate in Paris Summit for the new global financial pact.

