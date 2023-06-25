The Lagos State deputy governor, Olufemi Hamzat, has dismissed the report in circulation that he renounced his Nigerian citizenship at a point in time

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos State, has denied the claim that he denounced his citizenship as a Nigerian.

The denial was made in a statement from the media office of the deputy governor, describing the claim that

According to a statement by the deputy governor’s media office, Hamzat described claims that he dumped his Nigerian citizenship as “misleading and inaccurate”.

Recall that on Thursday, a United States-based immigration lawyer, Olubusayo Fasidi, said before the Lagos State Governorship election petition tribunal that the deputy governor took an oath of allegiance to the US and renounce his Nigerian citizenship.

But Hamzat's media office disclosed that the reports making rounds are not a true reflection of the reality that took place at the tribunal.

According to the deputy governor, the witness tendered two documents, which are a blank form of application for US naturalization and a blank oath of US allegiance document (known as forms 8CFR/337) and N400 respectively. They were admitted and marked as exhibits.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The statement reads in part:

“When the witness was confronted with the fact that the only two documents, she was basing her claims on, were merely downloaded blank documents, the witness stated that she had downloaded the blank documents from the official website of the US Embassy.”

Source: Legit.ng