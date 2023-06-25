BREAKING: Tension in Lagos As Naval Rating Is Gunned Down

Lagos community has been thrown into fresh tension as a naval rating is gunned down by some suspected gunmen

The Naval officer, who was reportedly on his own, was shot by the suspected gunmen in the Ajegunle in the Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA of the state

Some residents in the community are already panicking over the claim that some naval officers had promised to avenge the death of their colleague but the Naval authority had warned them against such a move

It was alleged that some gunmen opened fire on the security operative who was on his own, Daily Trust reported.

Unknown gunmen gunned down naval rating in Lagos

Lagos community in trouble as the naval officer shot dead

The killing of the naval rating came barely a week that a female officer was also allegedly murdered in the area.

The incident got some residents worried when the colleagues of the deceased officers reportedly threatened to avenge their colleague's death.

However, the Nigerian Navy warned its officers in the area not to avenge the death of their colleagues.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police in Lagos, confirmed the incident to newsmen, adding that no one has been arrested in connection with the crime so far.

Police drop update on Naval officer shot dead in Lagos

The police spokesperson disclosed that the murdered Naval officer until his death, was serving at the Lagos Logistics Depot of the Nigerian Navy, adding that his remains has been deposited at the Nigerian Navy hospital morgue in Ojo.

The police boss said:

“It is true a naval officer was killed. An investigation had as started but nobody has been arrested yet.”

