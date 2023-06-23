The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has experienced another round of legal setbacks in the March 18 governorship election tribunal in Ogun State.

This is as the Ogun State governorship election petitions tribunal dismisses the application of Ladi Adebutu and the PDP seeking to strike out the prayers of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress that established vote-buying against the opposition, The Sun reported.

Abiodun had earlier made a strong allegation of vote-buying against the PDP and Adebutu that they carried out during the March 18 governorship election.

The area of the APC Abiodun's response at the tribunal that was particular about the effect and degree of the electoral fraud that PDP and Adebutu committed was accepted by the panel unanimously.

The development was against the application of the PDP that sought to strike it out as it gave temporary victory to the APC and Abiodun in the ongoing legal battle between the two parties.

Adebutu and the PDP in their argument posited that the petition did not include vote buying allegation and the APC and Abiodun's defence should not include such allegations.

But the panel in their ruling held that the governor cannot be restricted to the same issue that Adebutu and the PDP have raised in their petition.

