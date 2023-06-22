Terrorists are planning to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the Sallah break, the DSS confirmed

The state security service made this known on Thursday, June 22, through a statement signed by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya

The DSS further urged Nigerians especially operators of malls among others to be watchful and as well report suspicious activities or movements of persons to the security agencies

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm of planned attacks on worship and recreational centres before and during Eid Kabir celebrations.

According to the secret police, the recovery of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from terrorists in joint operations by the service personnel of the Nigerian Army and police laid credence to the planned attack, The Punch reported.

DSS uncover a planned attack during the Sallah break and urged Nigerians to be vigilant. Photo credit: Department Of State Services (DSS) @officialDSSNGG

Source: Facebook

DSS sends an important message to Nigerians

The spokesperson of the service, Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Thursday, June 22, urged operators of malls among others to be vigilant, Channels TV report added.

Part of the statement partly read,

“On its part, the DSS calls for vigilance before the Eid celebrations more so that reports had indicated plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities. This is evident in the recovery of primed IEDs among the suspected terrorists.

“Operators and patrons of public places including markets, malls, etc are advised to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies. Accordingly, the Service will continue to partner with sister agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities.”

In the joint operations carried out in Nasarawa, and Kogi states between June 19 and 22, a gang leader identified as Kabir Bala was killed during a gun duel in Kogi.

