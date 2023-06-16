Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has opened up on the failed attempt to amend the 1999 constitution for a third term

Obasanjo said some state governors during the time in 2006 were interested in the third term agenda

According to the former president, the governors wanted the third term because they would have a chance to extend their tenure too

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has spoken again about the failed third-term agenda during his second term in office.

Recall that in 2006, a bill to amend the 1999 constitution and extend term limits failed to pass at the national assembly.

Obasanjo said some state governors were involved in the failed third-term agenda because they wanted it for themselves, TheCable reported.

Speaking during a chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the former president said some governors were interested in extending their tenure by four years.

Reacting to the failed third term bid, Obasanjo said:

“The governors, some of them, were doing it for themselves.

“Because if the president did a third term, they too would have had a chance for a third term.”

While addressing allegations of embezzlement against him, he said his specialty raising money and not embezzlement.

He added that people who can’t match his acumen should stop castigating him.

