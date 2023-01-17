Kola Abiola, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has vowed to decisively deal with secessionist groups if he was elected in the forthcoming election.

The presidential hopeful disclosed his intention in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, at a presidential discussion championed by the South-West Development Stakeholders Forum.

Abiola maintained that calling for secession is unconstitutional and it is a treasonable act.

Source: Legit.ng