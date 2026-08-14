Nepal Releases Official List of 8 African Countries Excluded From its Visa on Arrival Scheme
- Nepal's immigration authority published a notice listing 13 countries whose nationals cannot obtain a visa on arrival at any entry point into the country
- Nigeria, Ghana, and six other African nations appear on the restricted list alongside other Asian nations
- Travellers from the listed countries must obtain a reference letter from their respective embassies before applying for a Nepali visa
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Nepal has formally listed 13 countries whose citizens are not permitted to obtain a visa on arrival at any of its immigration entry points, with eight African nations featuring prominently on the notice.
The restriction, published by the Royal Nepalese Embassy, covers eight countries whose citizens are not eligible for visa on arrival at the immigration entry points of Nepal.
African countries exempt from Nepal's visa-on-arrival
According to Nepal's government, the following African countries are on the list of nations with visa-on-arrival restrictions:
Other non-African countries are:
- Iraq
- Palestine
- Afghanistan and
- Syria.
Holders of temporary travel documents and emergency passports are also excluded from the visa-on-arrival facility, regardless of nationality.
What travellers from listed countries must do
Rather than processing visas on arrival, people of restricted countries are required to approach their respective Nepali embassies before travel. The process involves obtaining a reference letter from their own country's embassy before submitting a visa application directly to the Nepali embassy in their home country or region.
This means travellers from Nigeria, Ghana and the other listed African nations cannot simply board a flight to Kathmandu and handle documentation at the border, as many other nationalities are permitted to do. The additional steps demand more lead time and planning before any trip to Nepal can be undertaken.
Countries exempt from Nepal visa fee
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nepal's immigration authority confirmed that almost all foreign nationals require a valid visa before travelling to the country.
The Himalayan nation has named just one country whose citizens are exempt from the visa requirement entirely.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng