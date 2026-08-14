Nepal's immigration authority published a notice listing 13 countries whose nationals cannot obtain a visa on arrival at any entry point into the country

Nigeria, Ghana, and six other African nations appear on the restricted list alongside other Asian nations

Travellers from the listed countries must obtain a reference letter from their respective embassies before applying for a Nepali visa

Nepal has formally listed 13 countries whose citizens are not permitted to obtain a visa on arrival at any of its immigration entry points, with eight African nations featuring prominently on the notice.

The restriction, published by the Royal Nepalese Embassy, covers eight countries whose citizens are not eligible for visa on arrival at the immigration entry points of Nepal.

Nepal lists African countries not eligible for visa-on-arrival. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

African countries exempt from Nepal's visa-on-arrival

According to Nepal's government, the following African countries are on the list of nations with visa-on-arrival restrictions:

Nigeria Ghana Zimbabwe Swaziland Cameroon Somalia Liberia and Ethiopia

Other non-African countries are:

Iraq

Palestine

Afghanistan and

Syria.

Holders of temporary travel documents and emergency passports are also excluded from the visa-on-arrival facility, regardless of nationality.

What travellers from listed countries must do

Rather than processing visas on arrival, people of restricted countries are required to approach their respective Nepali embassies before travel. The process involves obtaining a reference letter from their own country's embassy before submitting a visa application directly to the Nepali embassy in their home country or region.

This means travellers from Nigeria, Ghana and the other listed African nations cannot simply board a flight to Kathmandu and handle documentation at the border, as many other nationalities are permitted to do. The additional steps demand more lead time and planning before any trip to Nepal can be undertaken.

Countries exempt from Nepal visa fee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nepal's immigration authority confirmed that almost all foreign nationals require a valid visa before travelling to the country.

The Himalayan nation has named just one country whose citizens are exempt from the visa requirement entirely.

Source: Legit.ng