Some APC members in the Jahun local government area of Jigawa state have protested the nomination of Idris Garba as the new speaker of the state

The protesters are calling for a new face to emerge as the new speaker rather than Garba, who was the immediate past speaker of the house

The protest stemmed from the decision of the leadership of the APC in the state that zoned the position to Jigawa South West senatorial district and favored Garba

Dutse, Jigawa - Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa state took to the street on Tuesday to protest against the nomination of Idris Garba as the new speaker of the state.

According to Channels Television, the protesters on Tuesday, June 13, demanded that the slot should be given to a new face rather than Garba, who was the immediate past speaker of the house.

Why APC members protest in Jigawa

The controversy came up as a result of the decision of the APC leaders in the state after they zoned the speakership position to the Jigawa South West senatorial district.

Following the zoning announcement by the party, Idris Garba was specifically nominated to continue as the next speaker of the state House of Assembly.

But a faction of the APC loyalist from the Jahun LGA disagreed with the decision and this led to the protest at the Assembly complex.

Details of those that organize APC protest against the speaker's nomination

The demonstration was said to have been organized by the Jigawa State chapter of the APC North-Northwest Youth Alliance for Good Governance. The protest did not stop at the assembly complex but also took place at the Government House in Dutse, the state capital.

Adamu Muhammad Na’ Allah Jahun, the group general secretary, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said the move was to sensitize members-elect on the need to elect individuals with passions for the state at state, who has the capacity of collaborating with the executive in achieving sustainable developments in Jigawa.

