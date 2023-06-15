Court orders police, DSS to produce Matawalle's impounded vehicles

The court has issued a fresh directive to the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Service

This is regarding the recent raid that occurred at the residence of the former governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle

The court directed the Force and the secret police to produce Matawalle's impounded vehicles within two days

A Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, on Thursday, June 15, ordered the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Service (DSS), and other security agencies involved in evacuating about 40 vehicles and other items from the residences of former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, to produce them within 48 hours.

Recall that on Friday, June 9, operatives of the police, DSS, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) invaded Matawalle’s two private residences in Gusau and Maradun, evacuating vehicles and other items on the orders of a lower court.

The state government later in a press statement said it recovered 40 vehicles from the invasion.

However, in the suit filed by Counsel to Matawalle, NS Na’Ige, at the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Aliyu Bappa, directed the respondents to return all the vehicles and other items, Channels TV reported.

The court also directed the security agencies to produce a written inventory of the items removed and bring them under the custody of the court pending the determination of the applicant’s Substantive Originating Motion in the matter which comes up on June 28.

The court also gave an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents comprising the Nigeria Police, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, the DSS, and the NSCDC from taking any further steps in connection with the matter and staying all action pending the hearing and determination of the motion.

