Zamfara, Gusau - The State House in Zamfara has opened up on the raid of ex-governor Bello Matawalle's residence by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the residence of Matawalle was raided in Gausau, the Zamfara State capital, in the earlier hours of Friday, June 9.

The Zamfara State government said a court order was granted to effect the raid of Bello Matawalle's residence. Photo Credit: Dauda Lawal, Bello Matawalle

Source: UGC

It was later confirmed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that his residence in his hometown of Maradun was also raided by police and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

APC accused the current government of Zamfara State of witch-hunting Matawalle instead of going through legal routes.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Zamfara state govt stated that:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The Zamfara State Government has cleared the air on the operation of the Nigeria Police Force that led to the recovery of vehicles looted by the former State Governor, Bello Mohammaed Matawalle.”

“In the early hours of Friday, The Nigeria Police Force stormed the residence of the former Governor, where over 40 vehicles were impounded."

Raid on Matawalle's house done on court orders - Zamfara govt

As contained in the statement, the Zamfara State government revealed that the raid carried out by the operatives of police and DSS was backed by law.

The state government said a court order was granted for Matawelle's residence to be searched, noting that a notice was issued to the ex-governor and his deputy to return all the missing vehicles belonging to the state government.

According to Daily Trust, the statement reads:

“We also lodged an official complaint with the Police on overriding public interest on wasteful looting of valuables including official vehicles.

“Consequently, the Police sought a search warrant which was duly given by the court and hence raided Matawalle’s residence in Gusau, Maradun Local Government, and another unidentified hideout.

“Over 40 vehicles were recovered including Three bulletproof vehicles and Eight SUVs."

Source: Legit.ng